Does God not live in His shrine anymore? A Facebook post

The recent Kathua rape case has shocked the nation, with demand for justice for the 8-year-old Asfina Bano; and some rushing to protect the accused (the atrocity of it!).
Meanwhile, some are viewing this case in a community angle rather than a rape case.
But what stuck out the most was this Facebook post.
READ ALSO: Kashmir’s 8-year-old’s rape case: the horror backstory revealed
Swamy Sandeepananda Giri comes forward with an overwhelming response to the killing of the 8-year-old girl Asfina Bano in Jammu Kashmir. Asfina was raped and killed in a temple.
Is there more proof that this is not in the shrine of Ishwar? Swamy raised the issue and posted a photo with Asifa’ on his Facebook account.
Meanwhile strong protests are being held against the recent rape cases in India. Congress President Rahul Gandhi had led a midnight candlelight vigil.
READ ALSO: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and sister’s midnight vigil on rape cases