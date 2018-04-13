Fights on BJP governments in UP, J&K part of the plan

A day after public protest mounted over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua in Jammu, and the custody murder of the father of an alleged rape victim in Unnao, the BJP, whose MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the Unnao rape case, sprang to do curb the damage.

In New Delhi, Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi, pointed the attacks on the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over the Unnao case, and the support that two BJP Ministers in the Mehbooba Mufti government extended to the Hindu Ekta Manch on the side of the accused in the Kathua case “as a pattern” by the opposition to undermine the Modi government.

Ms. Lekhi stated that the BJP had in its state executive in J&K passed a resolution that the family of the victim in Kathua be provide justice. About the two Ministers who added to the rally in support of the convicted, she said, “They were misguided, as happens in public life; many people come up to you to say that their side of the story is correct. My simple advice to anyone in public life is to say that they will make no statements till an investigation in the case is on.”

She also pointed out that the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association B.S. Slathia, convicted of harassing the victims lawyer and trying to block the filing of the charge sheet in the case “was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad” and questioned the Congress’ statements blaming the BJP when their own party men were complicit in trying to block the prosecution.

On the Unnao case, she said that the UP government has been swift. “The incident in Unnao is 10 months old, in the initial complaint, in front of the magistrate, the victim did not name the MLA. It was later when she wrote to Prime Minister Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath naming the MLA, that the focus of the investigation shifted,” she said.