Final look of Toyota’s modern car Yaris leaked: See Pics & Price

Toyota is all set to launch the Yaris sedan in India and the bookings have already started. But, now, just a few weeks ahead of its launch (April 18 expected), a document revealing the Yaris’ variants and features has been leaked.
The Yaris, as confirmed before, will only be available with a petrol engine. It will be a 1.5-litre engine that is expected to make 108PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. It will be available either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT. As reported earlier, the CVT automatic will be offered right from the base ‘J’ variant till the top-spec ‘VX’ variant. However, only the top ‘VX’ variant will get paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
Safety
At launch, the Yaris will be the only car in its segment to offer seven airbags as standard. Safety features like ABS with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and BA (brake assist), ISOFIX child seat anchors and engine immobilizer will be available in all variants. The VX variant will also be equipped with front and rear parking sensors, parking camera, disc brakes on all wheels, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Variants
The Yaris will be offered in four variants – J, G, V and VX. Here’s variant-wise feature list of the Yaris based on the leaked document:
J Variant – No compromise on safety, a relatively feature-loaded base variant
7 airbags (driver+passenger+driver knee+side+curtain)
ABS with EBD and B
ISOFIX child seat anchors
IR cut glass
Cooled glovebox
Manual AC
Audio system with four speakers
Keyless entry
Instrument cluster with LCD display
All-four power windows
Driver seat height adjuster
60:40 split rear seats
Tilt adjustable steering
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Day/night IRVM
Projector headlamps
Body coloured ORVMs and door handles
Shark fin antenna
G Variant (in addition to features on J) – Ticks all the must-have equipment that you can expect from a Rs 10 lakh sedan
Rear parking sensors
Front and rear fog lamps
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators
7-inch AVX infotainment system with four speakers
Steering-mounted audio controls
Automatic climate control
Roof mounted rear AC vents
Push button start with smart entry
Ambient lighting
Acoustic and vibration control glass
Instrument cluster with TFT display
V Variant (over G) – A premium yet sensible variant of a modern day budget sedan
All-wheel disc brakes
7-inch AVX infotainment system with six speakers
Reverse parking camera with front (2) and rear (4) parking sensors
Cruise control
Automatic headlamps
Rain sensing wipers
15-inch alloys
VX Variant (over V) – A top variant minus flash might not be very compelling for buyers
Paddle shifters with CVT
Vehicle stability control
Hill-start assist control
Tyre pressure monitoring system
7-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers
Leather seats
8-way electrically adjustable driver seat
LED DRLs
Chrome door handles
Colours: The Yaris will be offered in six colours – Super White (only with J), White Pearl Crystal White (starting with G), Silver, Grey, Red and Brown.
Some Features We Wish It Had
Electric sunroof – Both its arch rivals, the City and the Verna, get this feature
16-inch alloy wheels – All other sedans in its class get larger wheels
A diesel engine
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support
Auto-dimming IRVM
LED headlamps
Prices
The Yaris is likely to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, it will be the most expensive car in its segment. The Honda City’s top-spec ZX CVT variant is priced at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). To know more about the Yaris’ prices.
Source: CarDekho.com