Final look of Toyota’s modern car Yaris leaked: See Pics & Price

Toyota is all set to launch the Yaris sedan in India and the bookings have already started. But, now, just a few weeks ahead of its launch (April 18 expected), a document revealing the Yaris’ variants and features has been leaked.

The Yaris, as confirmed before, will only be available with a petrol engine. It will be a 1.5-litre engine that is expected to make 108PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. It will be available either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT. As reported earlier, the CVT automatic will be offered right from the base ‘J’ variant till the top-spec ‘VX’ variant. However, only the top ‘VX’ variant will get paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

Safety

At launch, the Yaris will be the only car in its segment to offer seven airbags as standard. Safety features like ABS with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and BA (brake assist), ISOFIX child seat anchors and engine immobilizer will be available in all variants. The VX variant will also be equipped with front and rear parking sensors, parking camera, disc brakes on all wheels, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Variants

The Yaris will be offered in four variants – J, G, V and VX. Here’s variant-wise feature list of the Yaris based on the leaked document:

J Variant – No compromise on safety, a relatively feature-loaded base variant

7 airbags (driver+passenger+driver knee+side+curtain)

ABS with EBD and B

ISOFIX child seat anchors

IR cut glass

Cooled glovebox

Manual AC

Audio system with four speakers

Keyless entry

Instrument cluster with LCD display

All-four power windows

Driver seat height adjuster

60:40 split rear seats

Tilt adjustable steering

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Day/night IRVM

Projector headlamps

Body coloured ORVMs and door handles

Shark fin antenna

G Variant (in addition to features on J) – Ticks all the must-have equipment that you can expect from a Rs 10 lakh sedan

Rear parking sensors

Front and rear fog lamps

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators

7-inch AVX infotainment system with four speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls

Automatic climate control

Roof mounted rear AC vents

Push button start with smart entry

Ambient lighting

Acoustic and vibration control glass

Instrument cluster with TFT display

V Variant (over G) – A premium yet sensible variant of a modern day budget sedan

All-wheel disc brakes

7-inch AVX infotainment system with six speakers

Reverse parking camera with front (2) and rear (4) parking sensors

Cruise control

Automatic headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

15-inch alloys

VX Variant (over V) – A top variant minus flash might not be very compelling for buyers

Paddle shifters with CVT

Vehicle stability control

Hill-start assist control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

7-inch AVN infotainment system with six speakers

Leather seats

8-way electrically adjustable driver seat

LED DRLs

Chrome door handles

Colours: The Yaris will be offered in six colours – Super White (only with J), White Pearl Crystal White (starting with G), Silver, Grey, Red and Brown.

Some Features We Wish It Had

Electric sunroof – Both its arch rivals, the City and the Verna, get this feature

16-inch alloy wheels – All other sedans in its class get larger wheels

A diesel engine

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Auto-dimming IRVM

LED headlamps

Prices

The Yaris is likely to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). At this price, it will be the most expensive car in its segment. The Honda City’s top-spec ZX CVT variant is priced at Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). To know more about the Yaris’ prices.

Source: CarDekho.com