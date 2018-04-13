Fire broke out at Saudi Arabia labour camp , 7 Killed

A residential building used as a labour camp in the Saudi Arabian capital caught fire on Friday, killing seven and injuring eight others.

The fire broke out at the entrance of the building which had no other exits, Maj. Mohammed Al Hamadi, spokesman of the civil defence in the capital, was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Also Read : This is what Saudi foreign minister has to say about Qatar crisis and Arab Summit

Smoke inhalation was the main cause of death as well as injury and 45 out of the 54 expatriate workers living in the two-storey building were inside during the fire, he said.