Fresh fruits and vegetables for Vishu

HAPPY VISHU TO ALL THE READERS!

Are you still shopping groceries for Vishu, but are unable to get any?

Then fret not, for a network of 1,105 fruit and vegetable outlets will be set up at various locations across Kerala on April 13 and 14 to cater to the spike in demand during the Vishu festival.

Named Vishukani 2018, the markets will be set up by the Agriculture Department in association with the Kudumbasree Mission, Horticorp and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam.

A press note quoting Agriculture Minister V.S.Sunil Kumar said the network was planned as a market intervention strategy to ensure supply of fruits and vegetables to consumers at a fair price.

The produce would be procured from domestic farmers at 10% higher price and sold at a discounted price up to 30%.

Only those vegetables not produced by domestic farmers would be procured from other States. This produce would be sold under a separate label.