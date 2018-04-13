HC orders to arrest all accused in Unnao Rape case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered the arrest of all accused in the Unnao rape case. In its judgment, the HC also said that in case of need, bails of accused (out on bail) will be canceled. The HC also directed CBI to submit progress report before it on May 2.

The horrific crimes in Kathua and Unnao have led to massive outrage across the country with protests being organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh and other places.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) early this morning detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the Unnao case in which a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her father later died in judicial custody; in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old has assumed a political colour. The local BJP here is rallying against the police in support of the accused.

Making a statement in the Unnao rape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to make any statement on either of the incidents.