Huge Bomb Blast at Football stadium, 5 Killed

A bomb blast in a football stadium in country’s port town of Barawe on Friday claimed five lives.

The stadium was packed when the blast took place.

Also Read : Kabul University bomb blast; what actually happened?

According to reports, Somalia’s very own al-Qaida-linked terror group, al-Shabab immediately claimed the responsibility for the blast.

The terrorist group are known to attack high-value targets in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu quite often.