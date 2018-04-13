Kareena Kapoor steals everyone’s heart with this hot outfit: See pic

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture from a song shoot for Veere Di Wedding on Wednesday. The actor shot for a song from the film with choreographer Farah Khan and shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is making headlines for a recently shot special number choreographed by Farah Khan. The photos from the sets of the film that have landed on social media are high on glamour and oomph. Going by the look of it, it seems the dance number will top the music charts in the coming times. The other one who is catching eyes in the photos is singer-rapper Badshah who has earlier given the party anthem to the youth in Khoobsurat song “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”.

“Farah! I’m so lucky I get to work with you! Thanks so much for doing this song! We love you! @farahkhankunder @vdwthefilm @rheakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan @reallyswara @shikhatalsania,” Sonam wrote in the post. Sonam can be seen pouting in full make up for the selfie while Farah tugs at her shoulder.

