Kathua rape case: Can it get any worse? Will Asfina get justice?

The Kathua rape case has become the topmost trending topic on the social sites and search engines, not only because it is a brutal rape case but also because it has a communal touch to it.

Condemning the incident of rape and murder of eight-year-old in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S. P. Vaid on Friday said that it couldn’t get worse than this.

“It is a very heinous crime; it can’t get worse than this. The Special Investigation Team(SIT) has done a very professional job and filed the charge sheet. Now we hope that justice will be done,” Vaid told a leading news agency.

The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal community, was abducted on January 10. She was reportedly held captive in a temple, sedated and raped.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the state government would bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who raped minors.

Mehbooba further assured the entire nation that she stood committed to ensuring justice in the Kathua case. She also called for exemplary punishment for those responsible for the crime.