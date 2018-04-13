KitKat wows people with its new look

KitKat- a delicious chocolate treat that all love. But did you know of its new look?

No! Then check it out.

KitKat is one of the favorite hunger snacks and is available in Pink color too, and it has been around for a while now.

Yes, the four-finger wafer bar, which until a while now, has only been available in milk, white and dark chocolates is now available in pink chocolate too to satiate the taste buds of millennials.

This Nestle chocolate, which gets its color from Ruby cocoa beans, is soon going to be launched in Europe, with its entry into the United Kingdom this month, according to a woman’s magazine.

Officially known as KitKat Ruby, the chocolate has already made its debut in Japan and Korea, where they’re known as Kit Kat Chocolatory Sublime Rub.

According to a UK commercial broadcaster, these beans, which are found in the Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Brazil, “don’t contain any artificial flavors or colorings”.

The company describes this new Ruby variety as “a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness”.

And if you are thinking that this is the first unusual KitKat flavor from the Swiss company, well then you’re wrong.

Earlier this year, the company had launched lemon drizzle Kit Kats.

And, there is also one Kit Kat Chunky, which comes in a New York Cheesecake variety.