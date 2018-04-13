Latest Karnataka Assembly Election Opinion poll results out

Karnataka is heading towards a hung Assembly this year, an India Today-Karvy Insights opinion poll conducted just over a month before the high-stakes election in the state predicts.

The biggest takeaway from the Karnataka opinion poll is that no one party is expected to reach the magic number of 112 in Karnataka’s 225-member Assembly (voting will be held only for 224 seats, however; one MLA is a Governor’s nominee from the Anglo-Saxon community).

The Congress, which is currently in power in Karnataka, can hope to win between 90 and 101 seats in the state election. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is hoping to oust Congress from yet another state, will win between 78 and 86 seats, the opinion poll shows.

Going by the India Today-Karvy Insights opinion poll, HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) will be the kingmaker in Karnataka, with the party and its pre-poll alliance member the Bahujan Samaj Party, winning between 34 and 43 seats.

In terms of vote share, Congress will get 37 percent of votes, the BJP 35 percent and the JD (S)-BSP 19 per cent, the opinion poll shows.