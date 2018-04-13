See leaked photos of Kareena and Sonam from shooting set

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor were spotted at the sets of Veere Di Wedding in Mumbai as they shot for a special song for the film with choreographer-director Farah Khan.

Check out their photos here.

Kareena and Sonam along with two other female leads of Veere Di Wedding shot for a special song for the film on Thursday.

The number, also featuring famous rapped Badshah, is tentatively titled Tareefan and is a role reversal song with instances of girls taking on roles stereotypically assumed by their male counterparts.

Also Read: 10 Bold Bollywood actresses who marvelously acted as prostitutes