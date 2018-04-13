Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. India is waiting : Rahul to PM Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on violence against women and children, saying it was “unacceptable” and India was waiting for him to speak up.

The Congress chief’s comments come a day after he led a midnight march to India Gate to protest the Kathua and Unnao minor rape cases and said it was time for Modi to walk the talk on ‘beti bachao’ (save the girl child).

Directly addressing the Prime Minister on Twitter today, Rahul Gandhi also asked why accused rapists and murderers were “protected” by the state.

“Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable.

“1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women and children?

“2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state?

“India is waiting,” Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag “SpeakUp”.