Nestlé Munch launches IPL campaign with Priya Varrier – Watch Video

Nestle Munch, among India’s leading chocolate coated wafer brands, has launched a campaign to leverage the brand’s association with three Indian Premier League teams.

Nestle Much is the official “crunch partner” of the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2018.

Nestle is launched a special campaign for brand activation around IPL – Munch MyT20.

Nestle has joined hands with its IPL associates – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore – for the special IPL-centric campaign.

The Munch MyT20 TV commercial features Priya Prakash Varrier with the MyT20 attitude bands. Nestle has designed the “attitude bands” in-house as a fashion accessory. The bands are being given complimentary with the ?10 Nestle Munch MyT20 pack.

Nestle as part of its IPL marketing drive is also launching a special Munch MyT20 MACHA box. Nestlé Munch will also introduce a special Orange Spinner flavour variant as another product integration with the league. Munch Orange Spinner will be launched across India by the weekend (April 15).