Nine persons were awarded death sentence in Odisha

Nine persons were sentenced to death in a triple murder case, by a session court at Gunupur in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Subhendu Kumar Pati sentenced death penalty to the nine convicts after the careful examination of 11 witnesses and other evidence of the prosecution. The murders were committed on September 9, 2016 at Kitung village under Talana panchayat of Gunupur block. The deceased were members of a single family of the village.

The court commended it to be the rarest of rare homicide as the accuses had tortured and killed the victims in cold blood, said Mr. Senapati. Following some deaths and ailments in this remote village, the superstitious inhabitants of Kitung had blamed them on ‘sorcery’ by the victim family.

The heinous crime was conducted as follows, the perpetrators had abducted and restrained four members of the targeted family including Asin Sabar (55), his wife Ambae Sabar (50), their two daughters Asamani Sabara (25) and Melita Sabar in a cowshed. Before the eyes of Melita, her parents and elder sister were tortured brutally, used pesticide solution to inject into Asin, Ambae and Asamani. They became unconscious eventually and the assailants buried them alive in a pit inside the forest near Kitung. The next day they took out the bodies and burnt them using kerosene on purpose to destroy evidence.

The murderers had threatened Melita and her two brothers against complaining to the police, if they do, consequences have to face. They were not allowed to go out of the village. But Melita managed to reach Putasingh police station on September 16, 2016 to complain about the murder of her parents and sister. Police investigation had led to the arrest of 10 persons.