PM BARRED FROM CONTESTING IN ELECTIONS; BREAKING NEWS!

This is a breaking news. The Prime Minister has been barred from participating in the elections.

In what can be considered as a historic move, Pakistan Supreme Court has banned the ex-Prime Minister from contesting in elections.

READ ALSO: Pakistan Muslim League supporters shares picture of Imran Khan as Lord Shiva on social media

Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified from public office for life.

There is no hope for Nawaz Sharif to return back to political power.

Further details awaiting.