PM BARRED FROM CONTESTING IN ELECTIONS; BREAKING NEWS!

Prime Minister barred from elections

This is a breaking news. The Prime Minister has been barred from participating in the elections. 

In what can be considered as a historic move, Pakistan Supreme Court has banned the ex-Prime Minister from contesting in elections. 

Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified from public office for life.

There is no hope for Nawaz Sharif to return back to political power. 

Further details awaiting. 

