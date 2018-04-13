PM Narendra Modi breaks silence, says “Our daughters will get justice”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke out the horrific rape incidents in Unnao and Kathua and assured justice to the victims.

“I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice,” PM Modi said at the inauguration of the Ambedkar memorial in the national capital.

Condemning both the incidents PM Modi is said incidents like these cannot be part of a civilised society.

“Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society, we all are ashamed of it,” PM Modi added.