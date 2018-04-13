Priya Prakash and co-star Roshan back with new wink: Video

Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight star after the famous ‘wink’ video went viral on the social media. The 18-year-old actress floored everyone with her one act, and in turn got a massive fan following on Instagram and Twitter.

There are several fan clubs dedicated to Priya, who shared pictures and videos related to her. One such fan page on Instagram/Twitter posted the latest video featuring Priya and her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof. If their ‘wink’ video made you fall for the newbies then this ‘eyebrow’ raising clip is a must watch for you.

Good morning

Have a wonderful day pic.twitter.com/6QKXBCmOtA — Priya Prakash Varrier (@priyapvarrier) April 13, 2018

‘Oru Adaar Love’ is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.