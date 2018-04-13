Priyanka Chopra’s new desi avatar: See Pics

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Delhi to attend 2 events and also met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to an upcoming conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). And in these few hours, the actress slipped into 3 stunning attires and made our jaws drop. The first outfit that PeeCee wore was an electric blue jumpsuit from Missoni to attend the UNICEF press conference and looked absolutely gorgeous.

She paired it with red Fendi shoes and went for a no accessories-dewy makeup look. Keeping her hair open in loose curls, Priyanka totally nailed the cool summer fashion style game.

Soon after, PeeCee turned into a desi diva and slipped into an exquisite ivory and nude shade Anarkali for a book launch. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the heavy-duty floral lace detailing and the matching embroidered sheer dupatta looked nothing less than royal on the actress.

