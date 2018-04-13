Russian court ordered to blocks telegram app

A Russian court on Friday ruled the blocking of a popular messaging app, Telegram, after on the disapproval to share its encryption data with authorities.

The Moscow court on Friday ruled in favor of the Russian communications watchdog, which had demanded that Telegram be blocked in Russia until it hands over the keys to its encryption.

A protracted dispute results ban between Telegram and Russian authorities, who insist they need access to the encryption keys to investigate serious crimes.

Telegram’s developer Pavel Durov had asked his lawyers not to attend the court hearing because he said he saw the opinion that going to announced as a foregone conclusion.