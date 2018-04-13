Sri Reddy in trouble after accusing Director of Sexual Exploitation

Finally, Controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy in trouble after accusing one of the prominent director Kona Venkat of sexual exploitation. Her statements are made day after accusing Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati of sexual misconduct.

Telugu actress Sri Reddy will apparently take her fight to the finish. After stripping off her clothes in protest against casting couch and sexual harassment in Tollywood, she revealed how Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati used her and she revealed many private chats between the duo.

One by one, she is leaking chats with several people from the industry. She also said that two big names will be revealed soon.

In response to the same, writer-director Kona Venkat has hit back at her. Accusing her of maligning his image, he says, legal action will follow.

It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity… I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it. — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) April 11, 2018

He also said in another tweet that: