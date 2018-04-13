Sri Reddy in trouble after accusing Director of Sexual Exploitation

sri reddy in trouble

Finally, Controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy in trouble after accusing one of the prominent director Kona Venkat of sexual exploitation. Her statements are made day after accusing Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati of sexual misconduct.

third-party image reference

Telugu actress Sri Reddy will apparently take her fight to the finish. After stripping off her clothes in protest against casting couch and sexual harassment in Tollywood, she revealed how Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram Daggubati used her and she revealed many private chats between the duo. 

One by one, she is leaking chats with several people from the industry. She also said that two big names will be revealed soon.

third-party image reference

Also Read: Sri Reddy claims Rana Daggubati’s brother sexually used her, leaked images

In response to the same, writer-director Kona Venkat has hit back at her. Accusing her of maligning his image, he says, legal action will follow.

He also said in another tweet that: 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR