Suhana Khan wants to date SRK’s enemy in Bollywood

Star kids are all over the internet these days. From Jhanvi Kapoor making her grand debut in Dhadak or Ahana Pandey bagging the lead in Student of the year 2, these star kids are currently the stars in making. One of the gorgeous star kids we have today is Shahrukh Khan’s lovely daughter Suhana Khan.

Over the years we have witnessed Suhana undergoing a drastic transformation. From being a shy girl to a diva, Suhana is currently stealing all the limelight. Even when she accompanied daddy Shahrukh during the IPL, she was the star of the inning.

Also Read: See the Ultimate transformation of star kid Suhana Khan in pics

Recently, it was reported that Suhana wishes to date Shahid Kapoor. While the authenticity of the news is still not available, but according to a post in ‘Bollywood Colors’ website, Suhana is really fond of Shahid Kapoor and wishes to date him.

Shahrukh and Shahid don’t share good terms because of the entire Priyanka Chopra controversy. However, none of them has openly spoken about their sour relationship. It would interesting to know how Shahrukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor reacts to this desire of Suhana Khan.

Suhana seems to be all Bollywood ready now, but daddy Shahrukh won’t be allowing her to enter Bollywood until she completes her graduation.