Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen boarded a warship off Suao on Taiwan’s east coast to observe the drill on Friday, attended a military drill by the self-ruled island’s navy for the first time since she took office in 2016.

China expressed that Taiwan as its sacred territory, under the term of ‘One China’ policy, and Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring what it sees as a wayward province under its control.

“I believe our nationals should feel very confident about our army’s determination to defend and protect our country,” Ms. Tsai, who is chief commander of Taiwan’s armed forces, said aboard the warship after the drill.

The army must be a safeguard for Taiwan, her trip to the southern African nation of Swaziland, set from Tuesday to April 21, would not be affected by China’s plans for live-fire drills, she added.

China’s drills would not go down well with Taiwanese people and urged China to engage in rational communication to ensure peace across the Strait, Taiwan’s policy-making Mainland Affairs Council said.

China’s hostility has risen since Ms. Tsai’s election, as it suspects she needs to push for formal independence, which would reasoned cross a red line for Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/04/13/hc-orders-to-arrest-all-accused-in-unnao-rape-case.html

The license was fundamental step and a spur for Taiwan’s plans to build its own naval vessels, Ms. Tsai said on Friday.