Taliban militants killed 11 policemen, wounded four in attack

Taliban militants ambushed a checkpoint in western Afghanistan, killed nine policemen, and four wounded, officials said on Friday, in the latest attack on the country’s beleaguered security forces.

Two other policemen were killed in the incident and four injured by a roadside bomb blast, en route to the checkpoint to provide backup during the hours-long assault that began late Thursday night. Two armoured Humvees were split into pieces in the attack in Shindand district. The Taliban also taken away weapons and ammunition during the raid, Herat provincial governor spokesman Jailani Farhad said.

Shindand district governor Shukrullah Shakir confirmed the casualty figures. Taliban fighters raided a district government compound in the southeastern province of Ghazni, killing at least seven people, including the local governor, after a day of the attack.

Afghan security forces defending attack from frequent attacks of Taliban and they have lost their equipments which are seized by Taliban militants during the raid. The latest attack of Taliban was deadliest and extreme which caused the death of nine policemen, was tragic and denotes the exact time to take next step.

The Taliban are under pressure to take up President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of peace talks but so far have not responded directly to the proposal.