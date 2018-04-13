Tamil singer arrested for singing track criticising Narendra Modi and BJP

Tamil Nadu Police arrested Tamil folk singer S Sivadas, popularly known as Kovan, in Tiruchirappalli for singing a popular Rath Yatra song which criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, at a recent rally on the Cauvery dispute. The song mocks Modi and criticises the BJP’s divisive politics.

An officer of the Tiruchirappalli Cantonment Police Station told that they arrested Kovan on a complaint lodged by the district secretary of the BJP’s youth wing, Gowtham, on Wednesday. Gowtham alleged that “Kovan sang at the Cauvery dispute protest in a manner that brings disrepute to the prime minister’s name and post”.

Also Read : Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable, India is waiting : Rahul to PM Modi

A member of the Makkal Adhigara Iyakkam, Raju, who was at the March 24 Cauvery protest in Tiruchirappalli, told the news website that thousands had protested “for the rights of our farmers outside the Trichy Head Post Office”, and that the police did not say “exactly why he has been arrested”. “They whisked him away like a terrorist,” he added.

The protest was against the Centre’s delay in constituting the Cauvery Management Board as per the Supreme Court’s February 16 order.

The police arrested Kovan from his house after a brief scuffle with his friends and family.