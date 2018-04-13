These are the “Biggest Controversies” of the Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League has always hits with Cricket and Controversies. Let’s check out the top 10 controversies that have surfaced over the years,since IPL was first introduced in 2008.

1. Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth (2008)

In the very first edition of the IPL, and perhaps was the first and most talked controversy of this tournament. In April 2008 the incident occurred just after the Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Sreesanth was slapped by Harbhajan. Though the actual reasons of conflict between the two players remain unclear, the paceman was seen crying bitterly on the ground at the end of the IPL match. After an investigation by the BCCI, an 11-game ban was imposed on Harbhajan.

2. Ravindra Jadeja banned (2010)

Ravindra Jadeja who is currently one of the leading all-rounders in the country back in 2010 was banned from playing in IPL after trying to sign a new contract with another franchise (allegedly Mumbai Indians) without informing his team Rajasthan Royals for whom he had played in earlier season.

The IPL handed Jadeja a one-year ban for his act of indiscipline and for breaking the player trading rules. Jadeja appealed against the decision, but it was in vain as IPL authorities decided to make an example of Jadeja and send out a strict warning against such actions.

3.Lalit Modi Ousted (2010)

Former IPL chairman and founder of this cash rich tournament – Lalit Modi was sacked in 2010 after allegations about fraud and mismanagement of funds came to the light. In a dramatic move, just minutes before the presentation for IPL 3, Modi was dismissed by the BCCI for massive financial irregularities. A legal case was filed against him.

4. Sourav Ganguly ouster from KKR (2011)

One of the most emotional controversy in IPL was ouster of Sourav Ganguly, who was skipper of the KKR team during the first three seasons, which enraged dada fans all over India. The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise did not bid for their own Sourav Ganguly in 2011 IPL auctions. It was no surprise to see the people of Kolkata take to the streets to voice their displeasure. Fans launched a “No Dada, No KKR” campaign that saw several protests being organised both on the streets and social media.

Also Read : SRK hugs Sakshi Dhoni after the loss in IPL match against CSK: Video

5.Termination of Kochi team (2011)

The Kochi franchise from Kerala had a stop-start existence in the IPL that saw as much action off the field as on it. Their brief existence in the league was brought to an end after only one season, when the BCCI terminated their franchise over ownership issues. After a controversial entry into the cash-rich T20 league, that also saw cabinet minister Shashi Tharoor vacate his post, the Kochi team failed to sustain. Its contract was terminated in September by the BCCI for breaching its terms of agreement. Subsequently, on 19 September 2011, the BCCI issued a termination notice to the franchise when they failed to produce the bank guarantee needed to cover their annual fee for 2012.

6.Shane Warne fined for allegedly abusing (2011)

In the 2011 edition of the IPL, Shane Warne, was involved in a public spat with Sanjay Dixit, President of Rajasthan Cricket Association. He abused Dixit after his team’s loss against Bangalore in Jaipur. It is the home ground of the Rajasthan Royals and the condition of the pitch had been a subject of discussion leading into the match.

The RCA secretary at the time, Sanjay Dixit, registered a complaint with the BCCI alleging that Warne had verbally abused him in full public view immediately after a match between the hosts and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. An IPL panel comprising of an IMG official, Ravi Shastri and chairman Chirayu Amin conducted a hearing to understand both versions of the story. Eventually, Warne was handed a $50,000 fine.

7.Shah Rukh Khan banned from Wankhede Stadium for 5 years (2012)

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was involved in an ego-fuelled altercation with a security guard at the Wankhede Stadium in 2012. Just after KKR had won the match against the Mumbai Indians, the star’s children and their friends were indulging in some fun and games on the playing surface.

When the security person attempted to get them off the ground, an incensed Shah Rukh indulged in a nasty brawl that gained national attention. The association has charged him with voluntarily hurt and criminal intimidation of stadium staff and he has been handed a five-year ban from entering the Wankhede Stadium by the Maharashtra Cricket Association.

8.Spot Fixing controversy (2013)

The most controversial year for IPL was 2013. The sixth edition of the IPL saw Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila of Rajasthan Royals team being involved in spot-fixing. Delhi Police arrested all three along with 11 bookies, out of which one was found to be a former Rajasthan Royals player, Amit Singh. Indian Cricket’s governing body, BCCI, imposed life ban on all found involved in the spot-fixing scandal. The owner of Rajasthan Royals, Raj Kundra, too, underwent an extensive enquiry by the Delhi Police after which he confessed his involvement in betting including his own team.

9.Sri Lankan players banned from playing in Chennai (2013)

In IPL 6th season, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa refused to entertain Sri Lankan players in the IPL matches to be played in Chennai. This extreme step was taken in response of the Sri Lankan Tamils issue which dominates Tamil politics. However, the surprising thing was that the all powerful IPL governing council had to agree upon the decision and a total of 13 Sri Lankan players, including legends like Kumara Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene were not allowed to play in Chennai citing security concerns.

10. Virat Kohli breaches ACSU protocol, meets Anushka Sharma during the match (2015)

Anushka Sharma has already been given the title of Indian Cricket team’s First Lady after she made her relationship with vice captain Virat Kohli public. Their love grabbed more lime light when Kohli met his actress bea in the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during a rain-induced halt. He was afterwards held guilty of breaching the ACSU protocol which states that players can’t meet any non-accredited members during the match. He was let off by the BCCI, who termed the incident as “minor digression”.