These are the highest paid Bollywood actresses : See Pics

The Bollywood film industry is famed for having some of the most talented and beautiful actresses in India. As a result, they are also among the highest paid ones as they are paid huge amounts for their films.

1) Deepika Padukone

Everyone’s favorite Deepika Padukone is the most expensive celebrity in the world of Bollywood. It takes 16 crore rupees of a film.

2) Kangna Ranaut

Actress Kangna Ranaut is the second most expensive celebrity of Bollywood. It takes 11-12 crore rupees of a film.

3) Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood hero Priyanka Chopra comes third in this list. It takes between 9 and 10 million rupees of a film.

4) Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s name comes in number four on the list. Kareena Kapoor takes Rs 8 to 9 crores for a film.

Also Read : Ram Gopal Varma compares Sri Reddy to Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai

5) Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan’s name comes at number five in this list. He takes 7 to 8 crores to work in a film.

6) Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is the sixth number in the list, she takes 6-7 crore rupees for a film.

7) Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s name is at number seven in the list of most expensive celebrities. It takes 5 to 6 million rupees of a film.

8) Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s name comes on the eighth list in this list. It takes 5 crores of rupees for a film.

9) Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is one of Novie’s most expensive actresses of Bollywood. It takes 4 crores of rupees for a film.

10) Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is considered to be one of Bollywood’s most expensive actresses. It takes 3 to 4 crore rupees of a film.