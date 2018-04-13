This Bollywood Diva Becomes The 11th World’s Most Admired Woman 2018

Aishwarya Rai is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world. The former Miss World has pretty eyes and a mesmerizing smile. The Fanne Khan actress has become the 11 most admired woman in the world in a recent survey conducted by an international company, YouGov, which has come up with a list of most admired personalities and shortlisted 20 men and 20 women.

The survey was conducted across 35 countries and it received a response from 37,000 people. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone stand in the 12th and 13th position respectively. The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is 9th world’s most admired man.

