Traditional Kerala breakfast for this Vishu

HAPPY VISHU TO ALL THE READERS!

Most of you won’t be familiar with this breakfast recipe: Vishu Katta. This is a very traditional and popular dish in Thrissur, Central Kerala on the day of Vishu.Vishu is not complete without Vishu Katta for breakfast in parts of Thrissur, which is also referred as Vishu Kanji by many.

Let’s this traditional Vishu breakfast.

VISHU KATTA RECIPE

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 30 mins

Total time:1 hour 30 mins

Serves: 4-6

INGREDIENTS :

Unakkalari /Brown raw rice Raw Rice: 1 cup

Freshly Squeezed Coconut Milk: from 2 medium sizes

Cumin Seeds: ½ tsp, (crushed)

Dry Ginger Powder: ¼ tsp

Salt to taste

HOW TO MAKE :

Soak the rice for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Extract coconut milk from 2 medium size coconuts, three times. Grate the coconut finely. Squeeze the coconut with hand to get 1 cup fresh milk /first extract/onnampal- thalappal. (Note: Don’t add any water to this step.)

Now add grated coconut with 2 cups of warm water in a blender or food processor, and process for a minute, and then squeeze it for milk in another bowl. This gives you 2 cup semi thick milk /second extract/randaampal.

Return coconut to the processor and add 3 cup warm water and process for a couple of minutes and squeeze it for milk in separate bowl. This gives you 3 cup thin milk /third extract/moonampal.

OR

Buy 3 can (400ml/13.5 oz) of thick coconut milk, shake well and pour ½ contents in a bowl and mix with 4 to 5 cup. This gives you 5 cup semi thin coconut milk. Remaining milk in the can is thick milk /onnampal- thalappal.

Add the washed rice, close with a lid, simmer then flame and cook till all the coconut milk is used up.

Now pour in the second extract/randaampal, stir and cook the rice on simmer. When the rice is ¾th cooked add salt to taste.

When all the second extract is used up, add first extract /onnampal – thalappal with jeera powder and dry ginger powder. Stir continuously till the rice stir and cook till the rice thickens and oil comes out. (Note: Stir carefully because the water from the milk will begin to crackle).

Transfer and pour on to a banana leave or plate and make it flat using a flat spoon. Sprinkle little first extract/ onnampal /thalappal and softly press with a spoon. Wait till the mixture cools and cut into pieces.

Serve with jaggery syrup and enjoy!

How to make Jaggery Syrup:

1. Mix 1/2 cup jaggery with 1 cup of water and bring it to boil. Keep until the mixture becomes thin syrup.

2. Add little ghee and cardamom powder. Serve it on top of vishu katta.

NOTES

Using freshly squeezed coconut milk, enhance the authentic taste and flavor.

The banana leaf imparts an amazing flavor to the dish, so if you have access to fresh banana leaves use them.

Traditionally vishu katta is prepared with unakkalari /brown raw rice, but if you don’t have one handy, use normal white raw rice.