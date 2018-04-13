TVS launches RTR160 Race Edition in India

TVS has launched a new colour scheme for its RTR 160 motorcycle. Calling it the ‘White Race Edition’, the special-edition Apache is similar to the standard bike mechanically, with changes made visually. The TVS Apache RTR 160 will be available in two variants front disc/rear drum (Rs 79,715) and front and rear disc (Rs 82,044), both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

As the name suggests, the motorcycle is mostly white in colour, with the addition of red stripes. The motorcycle also gets a new fuel-tank badge. The White Race Edition is based on the previous-generation RTR 160, which is still on sale and is not be confused with the recently launched Apache RTR 160 4V naked motorcycle.

The White Race Edition has been priced similarly to the Matte Red edition which was launched in 2017, and are priced Rs 1,000 higher than the standard RTR 160. Apart from the colour scheme, the three motorcycle remain mechanically the same. Under the tank sits a 159.7cc single-cylinder motor which makes 15.1bhp and 13Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox.