Unnao rape case: BJP MLA detained

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl .

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI.

The teen had accused the MLA of raping her in June last year.

The victim’s family had also alleged that the accused MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, had thrashed the victim’s father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape.

Up to six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim’s father, who died on April 09.

On April 8, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. Later, the victim’s father was taken into police custody from the location.

However, on April 9, the victim’s father was admitted to a hospital after complaining about abdominal pain and vomiting and subsequently died there.