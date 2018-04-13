While the internet is loaded with articles and pictures of the most beautiful daughters and sons of stars, the most beautiful wife of actor Bobby Deol is staying away from the limelight. Bobby Deol’s wife has managed to live a life away from the paparazzi and the media exposure.

Tanya Deol is a successful businesswoman and a mother of two. She prefers living a low life even after being the wife of a star and daughter-in-law of Dharmendra.

It was love at first sight, Bobby saw Tanya in a cafe and instantly started falling for her. They tied the knot on May 30, 1996. Tanya is a famous interior designer.

Even after having all the looks and charm, Tanya didn’t choose to enter the film industry. Not just is she pretty, but her fashion quotient is to the point.