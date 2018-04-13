Will BJP lose its support from its day-long fast?

After Congress, BJP held a day-long fast against the washout in the Parliament during the Budget session.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the party will only lose from such acts, referring to the day-long fast observed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians.

“There is no instance in the history of India that a PM went on hunger strike. Andhra Pradesh is not given special status for political reasons only. Now, they are provoking some more states. However, they only will lose from such acts,” Naidu said.

In an attempt to expose the opposition parties for disrupting the Parliament during Budget Session, while interacting with BJP members and other people on the “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan”, Prime Minister Modi had said it was the responsibility of the party leaders and workers to bring out the sin of those who strangled democracy before the nation by observing a day-long fast.