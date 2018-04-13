Xiaomi launches ‘Black Shark’ gaming smartphone with dual cameras

Black Shark, the first gaming smartphone from Xiaomi, was launched in China.

The new smartphone comes with several gaming-centric features, including a liquid cooling system. The Xiaomi Black Shark handset’s price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

Xiaomi Black Shark price

The Xiaomi Black Shark has been announced at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100) in China. This price is for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. Meanwhile, for the 8GB+128GB variant, you will have to pay CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 36,300). Notably, the smartphone will ship in two colour models – Polar Night and Sky Grey.

Xiaomi Black Shark specifications

The Xiaomi Black Shark sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and two different RAM and storage variants. It comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The smartphone has a dual-rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor, both with f/1.75 aperture and LED flash. It has a front camera with 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Xiaomi Black Shark phone comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants. Also, the smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, AGPS, and Glonass. Sensors onboard are Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Gravity Sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Ambient Light sensor. The phone measures 161.62×75.4×9.25mm and weighs 190 grams.