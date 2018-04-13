Yet Another Bollywood Wedding: Shweta Tripathi weds Slowcheeta

Shweta Tripathi is who rose to fame with her award-winning film Masaan and HaraamKhor and she is best known for playing the role of Zenia Khan in the Disney Channel Original Series Kya Mast Hai Life. She also appears in ads for Tata Sky download and McDonald’s and most recently Tata Tea.

Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with actor-rapper Chaitanya Sharma, popularly known as Slowcheeta on June 29. While Slowcheeta is five years younger than Shweta, she sarcastically remarked that she looks younger. Speaking about how the duo met and eventually fell in love, Shweta told a leading news agency that their tale of love began mid-air on a 5 AM flight.

“We met because both of us were stepping in for other actors. So, from Bombay (Mumbai), we met in Delhi to perform and hardly spoke throughout. On our way back, we were seated next to each other. It was a 5 a.m. flight, so obviously the plan was to doze off. But we started talking and that was that” she revealed. Giving insights into how Chaitanya aka Slowcheeta proposed to her, Shweta said, “He proposed at a place called Cuckoo Club, which is a performing place in Mumbai. He wanted to do it on stage because that’s how we met — for a play. He had told me he has a new play, so I went to see that… But it was the proposal.”

The duo will tie the knot on June 29 in Goa with close friends and family in attendance. On the work front, while Shweta will be seen in her upcoming projects like Gone Kesh, Cargo and a web series titled Mirzapur, Slowcheeta has given his vocals for Sumeet Vyas starrer High Jack’s rap song titled Kripya Dhyaan De and two songs in an upcoming film titled Karwaan.

