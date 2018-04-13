You can visit these Honeymoon destinations with a small budget

The best way for a couple to relieve post-marriage stress is to visit some deserted island or beach so that they can spend some quality time together. Here are some of the wallet-friendly honeymoon destinations in Asia
Singapore
Package cost: 2.3 Lacs to 2.7 Lacs
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 25,694
Land Package: from 1.3 Lacs onwards per couple.
Where to visit: Singapore Botanical gardens, Marina Bay and the Sungei Buloh Wetland.
Maldives
Package cost (Couple): 1.3 lacs and above
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 30,139
Land Package: INR 70,000
Where to visit: Hukuru Miskiiy, this is the best place to start a new chapter of your life.
Vietnam
Package cost (Couple): INR 95,000 and above
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 30,857
Land package: INR 33,000
Where to visit: Buddhist pagodas, rivers, Mekong Delta, Phu Quoc and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Sri Lanka
Package cost (couple): INR 90,000 and above
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 22,267
Land package(couple): INR 30,000
Where to visit: Kandy’s temple, Pinnawela Elephant Orphanage, and Galle.
Indonesia
Package cost (Couple): 1.5 Lacs onwards
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 35,294
Land package: INR 50,000 per person
Where to visit: Tirta Empul temple, beaches to check out are at Legian, Sanur, and South Bali.
Japan
Package cost: Up to 3 lakhs
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 42,828
Land Package: 1.75 lacs per couple
Where to visit: Regal palaces, a number of temples, holy places, skyscraper cities, and Tokyo DisneySea.
Thailand
Package cost (Couple): INR 80,000 and above
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 19,784
Land package (Couple): INR 35,000
Where to visit: Chiang Mai Foreign Cemetery, Mountain Biking, and Wat Phra That Doi Suthep.
Malaysia
Package cost: INR 1.10 lacs and above
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 31,150
Land package: INR 35,000 to 40,000
Where to visit: Petronas Twin Towers, Chinese and Malay flavors.
Turkey
Package cost: 1.9 lacs and above
Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 41,864
Land package: 1 lac
Where to visit: Cappadocia, Cultural sites (Greek, Persian, Byzantine and Ottoman empires).