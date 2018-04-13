You can visit these Honeymoon destinations with a small budget

The best way for a couple to relieve post-marriage stress is to visit some deserted island or beach so that they can spend some quality time together. Here are some of the wallet-friendly honeymoon destinations in Asia

Singapore

Package cost: 2.3 Lacs to 2.7 Lacs

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 25,694

Land Package: from 1.3 Lacs onwards per couple.

Where to visit: Singapore Botanical gardens, Marina Bay and the Sungei Buloh Wetland.

Maldives

Package cost (Couple): 1.3 lacs and above

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 30,139

Land Package: INR 70,000

Where to visit: Hukuru Miskiiy, this is the best place to start a new chapter of your life.

Vietnam

Package cost (Couple): INR 95,000 and above

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 30,857

Land package: INR 33,000

Where to visit: Buddhist pagodas, rivers, Mekong Delta, Phu Quoc and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Sri Lanka

Package cost (couple): INR 90,000 and above

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 22,267

Land package(couple): INR 30,000

Where to visit: Kandy’s temple, Pinnawela Elephant Orphanage, and Galle.

Indonesia

Package cost (Couple): 1.5 Lacs onwards

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 35,294

Land package: INR 50,000 per person

Where to visit: Tirta Empul temple, beaches to check out are at Legian, Sanur, and South Bali.

Also Read: Video: Dubai to launch eco-tourism, the first of its kind

Japan

Package cost: Up to 3 lakhs

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 42,828

Land Package: 1.75 lacs per couple

Where to visit: Regal palaces, a number of temples, holy places, skyscraper cities, and Tokyo DisneySea.

Thailand

Package cost (Couple): INR 80,000 and above

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 19,784

Land package (Couple): INR 35,000

Where to visit: Chiang Mai Foreign Cemetery, Mountain Biking, and Wat Phra That Doi Suthep.

Malaysia

Package cost: INR 1.10 lacs and above

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 31,150

Land package: INR 35,000 to 40,000

Where to visit: Petronas Twin Towers, Chinese and Malay flavors.

Turkey

Package cost: 1.9 lacs and above

Airfare(Roundtrip/person): INR 41,864

Land package: 1 lac

Where to visit: Cappadocia, Cultural sites (Greek, Persian, Byzantine and Ottoman empires).