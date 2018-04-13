Yummy ‘Vishu Kanji’ and tasty ‘Chakka Puzhukk’: Easy Recipe

Vishu is a traditional festival celebrated in Kerala and Vishu Kanji is an inevitable rice porridge dish from Vishu menu popular among the people of Kerala. Compared to other rice recipes, it has a slightly thick consistency with a sweet and salty flavor.

Vishu Kanji is normally accompanied by few other dishes like ‘Cherupayar Puzhukku’ (Green gram recipe) or ‘Chakka Puzhukku’ (Raw Jackfruit recipe).

‘Vishu Kanji’ or ‘Rice and Coconut Porridge’

Vishu Kanji is served as breakfast served on the auspicious day of ‘Vishu’. It is traditionally relished after viewing the Vishukanni, early in the morning. In major parts of Central Kerala, it is referred to as ‘ Vishu Katta’.

Ingredients

1/2 cup – parboiled Rice

1 cup – raw small grain Rice

1/2 cup – white beans

1 cup – coconut, finely scraped

Salt to taste

Preparation

Dry roast each type of grain separately till its own aroma exudes.

Crush together coarsely in a mixie or grind in hand mill to a porridge grain texture.

Put both kinds of rice and milled gram in a pressure cooker.

Add salt and six cups water and heat.

Allow to cook for 3-4 whistles.

Grain should be fully cooked but not mushy.

When cooker has let off all steam, open.

Stir in scraped coconut and more salt if required.

Serve piping hot with butter or ghee, or cold.

Source: Bawarchi

Chakka Puzhukku

Ingredients

Jackfruit seed – 6 Nos, diced

Unripe Jackfruit flesh – 1/4th of a small size, chopped round slices

Salt – as to taste

Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp

Water – 1/4 Cup

Grated Coconut – 1/2 cup

Garlic – 2 pods

Green chilly – 2 nos

Shallots – 3 Nos

Cumin seed – 1/4 tsp

Curry leaves – 2 stalk

Coconut oil – 1 1/2 tsp

Preparation

Cook the jackfruit seed, flesh, salt and turmeric powder along with water.

Meanwhile, grind the coconut, garlic, green chili, shallots, cumin seed and few curry

leaves into a coarse mix without adding water.

Add this ground mix to cooked jackfruit.Water should be completely dried up.

Combine and mash it well.

Add curry leaves and coconut oil, mix it.

Cover cook for few minutes on simmer.

Can also serve hot with Pickle, Fish curry or Chicken curry.

Best combination of Vishu Kanji.

Source: Pachakalokam