Yummy ‘Vishu Kanji’ and tasty ‘Chakka Puzhukk’: Easy Recipe

Vishu is a traditional festival celebrated in Kerala and Vishu Kanji is an inevitable rice porridge dish from Vishu menu popular among the people of Kerala. Compared to other rice recipes, it has a slightly thick consistency with a sweet and salty flavor.
Vishu Kanji is normally accompanied by few other dishes like ‘Cherupayar Puzhukku’ (Green gram recipe) or ‘Chakka Puzhukku’ (Raw Jackfruit recipe).
‘Vishu Kanji’ or ‘Rice and Coconut Porridge’
Vishu Kanji is served as breakfast served on the auspicious day of ‘Vishu’. It is traditionally relished after viewing the Vishukanni, early in the morning. In major parts of Central Kerala, it is referred to as ‘ Vishu Katta’.
Ingredients
1/2 cup – parboiled Rice
1 cup – raw small grain Rice
1/2 cup – white beans
1 cup – coconut, finely scraped
Salt to taste
Preparation
- Dry roast each type of grain separately till its own aroma exudes.
- Crush together coarsely in a mixie or grind in hand mill to a porridge grain texture.
- Put both kinds of rice and milled gram in a pressure cooker.
- Add salt and six cups water and heat.
- Allow to cook for 3-4 whistles.
- Grain should be fully cooked but not mushy.
- When cooker has let off all steam, open.
- Stir in scraped coconut and more salt if required.
- Serve piping hot with butter or ghee, or cold.
Source: Bawarchi
Chakka Puzhukku
Ingredients
Jackfruit seed – 6 Nos, diced
Unripe Jackfruit flesh – 1/4th of a small size, chopped round slices
Salt – as to taste
Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp
Water – 1/4 Cup
Grated Coconut – 1/2 cup
Garlic – 2 pods
Green chilly – 2 nos
Shallots – 3 Nos
Cumin seed – 1/4 tsp
Curry leaves – 2 stalk
Coconut oil – 1 1/2 tsp
Preparation
- Cook the jackfruit seed, flesh, salt and turmeric powder along with water.
- Meanwhile, grind the coconut, garlic, green chili, shallots, cumin seed and few curry
- leaves into a coarse mix without adding water.
- Add this ground mix to cooked jackfruit.Water should be completely dried up.
- Combine and mash it well.
- Add curry leaves and coconut oil, mix it.
- Cover cook for few minutes on simmer.
- Can also serve hot with Pickle, Fish curry or Chicken curry.
Best combination of Vishu Kanji.
Source: Pachakalokam