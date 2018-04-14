19-Year-old arrested for killing 5-year-old cousin after resisted rape attempt

A 19-year-old man was arrested by Jharkhand police for allegedly killing his 5-year-old cousin after she resisted a rape attempt by him.

The man had allegedly taken the girl to an abandoned building where he attempted to rape her. When the girl resisted, the man took out a knife and slit her throat, killing her. He then proceeded to dump her body in a dustbin in the building. The incident took place on April 4, according to the police. After the girl had gone missing, a search party was initiated to look for the girl, which included the girl’s relatives and other local people.

The 19-year-old had joined the search party in looking for the girl.

During their investigation into the murder, the police found pieces of jewellery, including an amulet and two silver bangles, belonging to the victim.

Also Read : Unnao rape case: BJP MLA arrested by CBI

They also found the knife that the man had used to kill the girl, from the spot.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Anoop Birtheray, police also found an eyewitness, who claimed to have seen the man come out of the abandoned building on the day the crime took place.

The police picked up the man for questioning from his home in Burmamines, Jamshedpur, around 130 km from the state capital Ranchi. During the interrogation, he initially tried to mislead the officials, but later confessed to the crime according to the police official.