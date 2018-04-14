A patient usually dies 23 hours after this phenomenon

Death is inevitable, but what happens before, during and after remains a mystery. It’s difficult to know when a person will die.

However, recently D.r Daniel Murrell, from the University of Alabama in the US said the change in breathing patterns and rattling sound is a part of the dying process.

The death rattle sound may vary – it may be a sound of very loud gurgling, snoring, soft moaning or crackling, wet noise increases as the person breathe, according to a Medical News Today report.

If a nurse or medical professional is around, they may try to ease the sound, as it can be upsetting for the person’s loved ones. To do so, they may raise the head of the person so that the secretions can drain, turn the person on their side, use suction to drain the secretions from the mouth or limit fluid intake. The treatments are unlikely to prevent a death rattle.