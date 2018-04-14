Actress Adah Sharma’s hot dance goes viral on social medias : Watch Video

Adah Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi and Telugu language films. Sharma, after finishing her schooling, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film 1920, a box office success. Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

After the release of her critically and commercially successful romantic comedy film Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), she ventured into the South Indian film industries, where her first six films—five in Telugu language—the romantic thriller Heart Attack (2014), the drama S/O Satyamurthy (2015), the action comedy Subramanyam for Sale (2015), the romance Garam (2016) and the thriller Kshanam (2016) and one in Kannada— the action thriller Rana Vikrama (2015), achieved commercial success and garnered her critical appreciation for her performances.

Also Read : These are few things about Mia Khalifa which everyone would like to know

Adah has uploaded on a dancing video on Instagram which is becoming quite viral.

In fact, in this video, she is seen having a huge musical dance on the rapper and singer king’s song ‘Kareja-Kareja’. This hot style step of fencing is very much like. Fans are giving odd-too-bad responses.