After Jhanvi, Khushi is making headlines with her party dress

Late Sridevi‘s daughter, Khushi Kapoor might just be 17 years old, but she is already taking the internet by storm. From her gorgeous looks to trendy outfits, the star kid has become an internet sensation.

Sridevi’s elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak this year. However, seems like Khushi is not so keen on Bollywood. She is much more of a fashionista and reports suggest that she wants to be an international model.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor lashes out at the website for shameful comment on Jhanvi Kapoor’s dress

But wait till you see Khushi’s latest outing! She attended her prom last night (April 13) and we have to say she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Khushi turned up the heat and stole our hearts in a starry, embellished gown with feathers and silver linings.

? A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Apr 13, 2018 at 2:48pm PDT

The stylist, as well as the designers, posted pictures of Khushi on their social media handles and we have to say the photo shoot that Khushi did for her prom night is fantastic.