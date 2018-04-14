Amith Shah on reports what heard about Karnataka CM: It is the first step of BJP win

After the report about Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah shifting his constituency on May 12 Karnataka Assembly polls, BJP president Amit Shah said that this is the “first major lead” that the saffron party would win the election.

“Those who were boasting themselves are now being forced to change their constituency,” he said, without naming Siddaramaiah.

“This is the first major lead in the first stage of the poll campaign. We are going to win the election and form the government under the leadership of (state BJP president) BS Yeddyurappa,” Shah added.

He was referring to reports that the chief minister might contest from Badami in Bagalkot district in north Karnataka, as against his plans to return to the Assembly from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru.

Speculation has been rife that Siddaramaiah is looking for another constituency amid reports that it will not be an easy poll battle for him from Chamundeshwari.

Making his debut in the Assembly in 1983, Siddaramaiah had got elected from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal Party ticket. He has won the seat five times and tasted defeat twice.