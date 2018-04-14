BHIM App rolled out new cashback offers for users

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) App has rolled out new cashback plans for its customers as well as merchants, coinciding with the 127th birth anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar.

The move comes days after the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) extended the BHIM cashback scheme for merchants until March 31.

The customer cash back scheme gives users up to Rs 750 cashback every month, while merchants can get cash back up to Rs 1000 per month. “Great news for @NPCI_BHIM users!! @NPCI_NPCI announced alluring #BHIMCashback plans for new and existing users, for ‘customers’ & ‘merchants’ both,” Digital India said in a Tweet.

This is not for the first time that the government has been offering cashback for the promotion of BHIM app. Last year too, the government launched two new schemes – BHIM Referral Bonus Scheme and BHIM Merchant Cashback Scheme – to increase the number of users.

Also Read: Ambedkar’s statue now locked in iron cage with Police protection

Under BHIM Referral Bonus Scheme customers earned through referral bonuses. The new customers will get a cash back worth Rs. 51 for new customers and a total of Rs. 1,000 to merchants opting the BHIM app.There isn’t any minimum limit for the first transaction. This means the customers can make the transaction for an as low amount as Re. 1 to avail the cashback.

BHIM App will also give out Rs 25 cash back for every unique transaction done via VPA/UPI ID, account number or mobile number. The minimum transaction value should be Rs 100. Users can earn a maximum cashback of Rs 500 per month.