In Britain, opposition is building up to any British intervention in military strikes in Syria, particularly without the issue being taken to Parliament first. On Friday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attacked Prime Minister Theresa May for risking “escalating an already devastating conflict” by mentioning support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of military intervention.

“The government waiting for steps from President Donald Trump on how to approve. But the U.S. administration is granting alarmingly contradictory signals,” he said, calling for the government to push a bit more for an independent UN-led investigation of the chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Mr. Corbyn said that, “The need to start genuine negotiations for peace and an inclusive political settlement of the Syrian conflict, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces could not be more urgent.”

Liberal Democrat party opposition leader Vincent Cable said that while his party did not rule out to support military strikes, parliamentary sanction was great enough for any acts to be taken.

Parliament is in recess until next week, but the Prime Minister recalled the Cabinet for a meeting on Thursday, during which it was agreed that it was that the Syrian regime was utterly responsible for attack occurred on Saturday’s in Douma, which reasoned to lost lives of up to 75 people, including children.

“The Cabinet agreed that it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged…Cabinet agreed on the need to take action to alleviate humanitarian distress and to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime,” the Downing Street said in a statement.

British law does not necessary the government to go for parliamentary approval before going to war, but his lead role in Iraq, the country remains haunted by its. An inquiry whose findings were made public in 2016, led by Sir John Chilcot, concluded that Britain had chosen to “join the invasion of Iraq before the peaceful options for disarmament had been exhausted. Military action at the time was not a last resort.”

In a statement on Friday, the Russian Embassy in London pointed to the “infamous aggression against Iraq”, and mentioned anxities about reports that Britain was preparing for join in a military operation against Syria, despite a “lack of evidence… its essential to avoid any steps which could escalate the tensions”.