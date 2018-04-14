CBI made a second arrest in the Unnao rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday caught the convict and made arrest in the Unnao rape case as it took into custody the woman who allegedly took the victim to BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on the day of crime. Sengar, the prime accused in the case, last night after 16 hours of questioning at its office in Lucknow.

The victim’s mother has alleged in the complaint given to the U.P. Police, which is now part of the CBI FIR, that the woman tempt her daughter to the MLA after which he raped her. While the MLA was raping her daughter, the arrested woman stood outside the room as a guard.

The CBI has interlinked the investigation in the three cases related to the alleged rape of the 17-year-old girl by the BJP MLA.