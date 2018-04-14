CWG 2018: India win four medals in one hour

India held on to their third position in the medals tally on Day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Indian athletes will compete in hockey, shooting, table tennis, badminton, wrestling, boxing, squash and athletics.



Indian medal winners from Day 10

Gold

Mary Kom – Boxing – 45-48 kg category

Sanjeev Rajput – Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Position

Gaurav Solanki – Boxing – 52 kg category

Silver

Amit Panghal – Boxing – 49 kg category

