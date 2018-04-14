CWG 2018: India win four medals in one hour

India held on to their third position in the medals tally on Day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Indian athletes will compete in hockey, shooting, table tennis, badminton, wrestling, boxing, squash and athletics.
Indian medal winners from Day 10
Gold
Mary Kom – Boxing – 45-48 kg category
Sanjeev Rajput – Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Position
Gaurav Solanki – Boxing – 52 kg category
Silver
Amit Panghal – Boxing – 49 kg category
