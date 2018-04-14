CWG 2018: India’s First Ever Gold Medal In Javelin

SILVER for Kaushik: India boxer Manish Kaushik takes home silver medal after losing to Australia’s Harry Garside in men’s 60kg final.

GOLD!!!!!! Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men’s Javelin Throw. This is India’s 21st gold medal at the Games. And India’s fisrt ever gold in Javelin Throw.

Here is India’s medal tally so far:

With the recent Neeraj Chopra’s gold and Manish Kaushik’s silver medal addition, India’s medal tally increases to 48.

Gold: 21

Silver: 13

Bronze: 14

