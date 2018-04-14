CWG 2018: India’s golden run continues, 24th gold medal

It has been a spectacular day for India as they have pocketed as many as gold medals on Day 10 till now. It all started with boxers Mary Kom and Gaurav Solanki winning their final bouts. Then it was the turn of shooter Sanjeev Rajput to strike big in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position. It was followed by a historic gold by Neeraj Chopra in men’s Javelin. The wrestlers weren’t too far behind as Sumit Malik and Vinesh, now Manika Batra too got gold in their respective categories.

GOLD: TT player Manika Batra continues her sensational run in CWG 2018. She cruises past her opponent to win the final 4-0. This is India’s 24th gold medal now.

Bronze: And a loud cheer coming from Ashwini and Sikki as they pocket a bronze in the women’s doubles category. The Indian pair won the match 21-19, 21-19.

GOLD: Vinesh has done it. The 23-year-old Indian gets another gold for India, in the 50kg Nordic. She defeated Canada’s Jessica Macdonald 13-3.

