Egypt’s military reported that eight soldiers have been killed and 15 injured after militants wearing explosive belts blew themselves up as they attempted to infiltrate a military base in central Sinai.

A Saturday according to the military statement that clashes at dawn with militants accompanying the suicide bombers left 14 militants dead.

It is unknown about the responsibility of attack, which bore the hallmarks of the extremist Islamic State group now spearheading an Islamic insurgency in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Saturday’s attack comes two months after the launch of a massive operation against militants in Sinai as well as parts of Egypt’s Nile Delta and the Western Desert, along the porous border with Libya.