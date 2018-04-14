Famous actress joins BJP

Famous telugu Actress joins BJP. Reshma Rathore, who hails from Yellandu of Kothagudem district and recently announced her desire to enter into politics, has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She joined the party in the presence of State President K Laxman in Hyderabad on Friday.

“The reason for joining the BJP is the party would offer me an opportunity to serve backward areas in Mahabubabad district. The development of backward areas could be possible only with BJP”, she said in a statement.

After joining the party Rathore held discussions with the BJP leader on State and national political issues. She wanted the party leadership to render its support for the cause of Steel Plant at Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district.

Also Read : Tamil singer arrested for singing track criticising Narendra Modi and BJP

The issue of Steel Plant was pending for a long time and it needs to be addressed urgently to create employment to local youth. Similarly, issues like developing Yellandu railway station, hospital and podu lands have to resolved, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made great contributions for the development of the country since he assumed power, she said adding “I fortunate to work under his leadership”.

The actress turned politician hinted that she would be the party candidate for Mahabubabad parliament constituency in next elections.Rathore revealed that she has chalked out plans to actively work social and political issues in the constituency.